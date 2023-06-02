LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The never-ending construction in the Las Vegas valley impacts motorists and local businesses.

In the medical district, the sewer project affecting Rancho Drive looks to be complete, with the pipelines back underground. However, there were still traffic cones in the area Friday morning.

On Charleston Boulevard, work is barely getting started between Rancho and MLK and is expected to last through September 2024.

Kevin Mills, the owner of the longstanding Omelet House restaurant, is doubtful the city will stick to the timeline. He said he’s no stranger to construction and anticipates it will get worse before it gets better.

“It’s going to be nice, wide bus lanes, bike paths, new lighting, and vegetation,” Mills said. “But the growing pains, that’s the rub right there.”

The work on Charleston includes waterline and sewer improvements, as well as accessibility items. The city plans to improve streetlights, add bike lanes, and widen sidewalks on Charleston between Rancho and MLK.

The city used eminent domain to partially acquire 36 properties in order to complete the project.

For DiBella Flowers & Gifts that means taking away a few feet of its parking lot area. After nearly 40 years, the business is considering moving.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Amy Gardiner, manager and member of the family-owned business. “We can’t get our cars out, and customers can’t get in.” She said traffic has been so backed up, it resulted in fewer walk-ins for Mother’s Day purchases.

“We were thinking about moving to a different location,” Gardiner said. “Just the impact on the area and the loss of some of the property, it’s going to be more difficult to access.”

Their new location is yet to be announced.

When 8 News Now reached out to the city, it explained it gets the properties appraised and pays the owner that amount to utilize the land “to improve the street as the city continues to grow.”