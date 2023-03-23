LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Food pantries have reported a surge in clientele as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or “SNAP,” ends for Las Vegas families.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada families could receive an extra monthly payment. That payment ended on March 13. Carlecia Martin says she is one of many that found herself back at Catholic Charities food pantry.

“I’ll be here every month getting what I can,” said Martin. “I’m just grateful for what they do give us, it does help.”

Like many, Martin says it has been a struggle to afford the necessities.

“I don’t know what’s worse, the cost of bread or water,” said Martin.

Martin is one of the more than 400,000 families in Nevada who will no longer receive extra SNAP payments. Officials from Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada say they serve about 150 people daily adding that many who come to the charity haven’t been there before.

“We are seeing a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear,” said Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada CEO Deacon Tom Roberts. “I’m concerned we aren’t going to be able to serve as many people as we like.”

Roberts says he is concerned that extra payments have ended when prices are at their highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most vulnerable are the ones most affected,” Roberts said. “They are the ones who most often suffer in silence.”

Roberts says the charity’s supply is spread thin and although the future is still uncertain, he is hopeful they will have something for everyone.

Catholic Charities is accepting donations, more information is available at the organization’s web site.