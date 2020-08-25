Charity hockey game to honor fallen soldiers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special hockey game honoring fallen soldiers is taking place this weekend at City National Arena in Summerlin.

The game is part of a wider fundraiser that the Coast X Coast Foundation, which honors fallen U.S. Special Operation Forces, hosts every year.

The Coast X Coast Heroes Classic hockey game will be on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights broadcast team, including Mike McKenna and Daren Millard will be in goal while NHL Alumni Shane Hnidy and Darren Eliot will be skating.

Over 20 participants from the Vegas Veterans Hockey Foundation will, as well as local first responders.

All participants will wear the name of a member of the Special Operations Forces killed in battle.

Tickets are $10 ahead of time and $15 at the door.

“Instead of guys who have been killed being put in stone or on a wall, people who are joining in and playing that game are actually wearing the names of our fallen teammates,” Johnny Wilson, with the Coast X Coast Foundation said.

Good Day Las Vegas spoke with Jonny Wilson from the Coast to Coast Foundation. You can watch the interview in the live player above.