Charity hockey game raises money for veteran, first responder organizations

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Two local hockey clubs came together Saturday night at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson for a charity game. It was the Vegas Veterans Hockey Foundation versus the Vegas Police Sentinels Hockey Club.

Together they were raising money for local veteran and first responder organizations.

What a game! Vegas Sentinels (@LVMPD ) take 1st Hartfield Cup with OT win. But great comeback beforehand by Vegas Veterans Hockey 🥅 🏒 @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Zwsd2zCXkJ — John Langeler (@JLangelerNews) November 15, 2020

Our own Good Day Las Vegas anchor John Langeler was the emcee for the night. A few of the Vegas Golden Knights including forward Alex Tuch also paid a visit.

The teams also played for the first annual Hartfield Cup, named in honor of officer and U.S. Army veteran Charleston Harfield who was killed in the 1 October shooting.