Charity hockey game raises money for veteran, first responder organizations

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Two local hockey clubs came together Saturday night at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson for a charity game. It was the Vegas Veterans Hockey Foundation versus the Vegas Police Sentinels Hockey Club.
Together they were raising money for local veteran and first responder organizations.
Our own Good Day Las Vegas anchor John Langeler was the emcee for the night. A few of the Vegas Golden Knights including forward Alex Tuch also paid a visit.
The teams also played for the first annual Hartfield Cup, named in honor of officer and U.S. Army veteran Charleston Harfield who was killed in the 1 October shooting.