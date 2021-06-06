Charity golf tournament raises funds for Maria Jose Gonzalez-Vazquez Scholarship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six-year-old Maria José Gonzalez-Vazquez passed away suddenly in December 2017 after contracting meningitis.

Just months later, her family and teacher channeled their grief into an amazing gift.

They created a special scholarship in her name.

Friends and family held a charity golf tournament at the Desert Pines Golf Club.

All to raise funds for the Maria Jose Gonzalez-Vazquez Scholarship.

“A lot of our students are in financial need and don’t often have the opportunity to go to college simply because the cost and they rely on scholarships just to have its chance to have a higher education so it’s critically important to our former students,” said tournament director Kevin Flynn.

The scholarship has helped many Gragson Elementary School students achieve their dreams through higher education.

