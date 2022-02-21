Charity fashion show to raise money for homeless teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High fashion, food, and a silent auction and it’s all for a good cause. The Clark County Medical Society Alliance is hosting its 21st annual fashion show on March 10.

The event sells out every year but there are some tickets left. The online ticket sales end Monday at midnight.

“It will be a full-on runway fashion show with fashions provided by Anne Fontaine which is a wonderful Parisian fashion house that’s located in the Forum Shops,” said Sherri Morrow, co-president, CCMSA.

The Clark County Medical Society Alliance was formed more than 70 years ago to promote health education and philanthropy. This year’s event benefits Project 150 which provides basic necessities to homeless high school students.

“These are kids who are couch surfing, they’re living on the street. They really don’t have a place to call home. The last thing they really need to be doing is figuring out where they’re going to get food from,” Morrow said.

It’s at the Four Seasons and Good Day Anchor Healther Mills will be the emcee. Tickets are $275 a person.

If you can’t attend the event but want to help. CCMSA is taking donations through March 10. Any amount is appreciated.