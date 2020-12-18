Charitable deductions might be easier to claim on tax returns this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes to tax laws could make it easier to claim a charitable deduction this year, even if you file for the standard deduction.

Four temporary tax changes contained in the CARES Act were designed to help people — and businesses — give to charity before the end of the year.

Check to see if you might qualify under one of these programs:

New deduction for people who don’t itemize



Individuals who elect to take the standard deduction may claim a limited deduction on their 2020 federal income tax returns for cash contributions made to certain qualifying charitable organizations and still claim the standard deduction. Nearly nine in 10 taxpayers now take the standard deduction and could potentially qualify.



Under this change, these individuals can claim an “above-the-line” deduction of up to $300 for cash contributions made to qualifying charities during 2020. The maximum above-the-line deduction is $150 for married individuals filing separate returns.



Many restrictions apply. More details are available at IRS.gov/Coronavirus.



Subject to certain limits, individuals who itemize may claim a deduction for charitable contributions they make to qualifying charitable organizations. These limits generally range from 20% to 60% of an individual’s adjusted gross income (“AGI”) and vary by the type of contribution and type of charitable organization. For example, a cash contribution made by an individual to a qualifying public charity generally is limited to 60% of the individual’s AGI. Excess contributions may be carried forward for up to five tax years.



The CARES Act permits electing individuals to apply an increased limit, up to 100% of their AGI, for qualified contributions (“Increased Individual Limit”). The election is made on a contribution-by-contribution basis. Qualified contributions are limited to those made in cash during calendar year 2020 to qualifying charitable organizations.



Individuals who would like to take advantage of the Increased Individual Limit must make their elections with their Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR.



The CARES Act permits C Corporations to apply an increased limit of 25% of taxable income (Increased Corporate Limit) for charitable contributions of cash they make to eligible charities during the 2020 calendar year. The maximum allowable deduction is usually limited to 10% of a corporation’s taxable income.



Here again, the Increased Corporate Limit does not automatically apply. C Corporations must elect application of the Increased Corporate Limit on a contribution-by-contribution basis.



Businesses donating food inventory that is eligible for the enhanced deduction (for contributions for the care of the ill, needy, and infants) are eligible for increased deduction limits. For contributions made in 2020, the limit for these contribution deductions is increased from 15% to 25%.

The IRS reminds both individuals and businesses that special recordkeeping rules apply to any taxpayer claiming a charitable contribution deduction.

For additional details on how to apply the percentage limits described above and a description of the recordkeeping rules for substantiating gifts to charity, see Publication 526, Charitable Contributions, available on IRS.gov.

For more information about other Coronavirus-related tax relief, visit IRS.gov/Coronavirus