LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney’s Office will determine if a self-defense shooting by a former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee will warrant any charges, officials said Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said on Nov. 21 at approximately 1:36 p.m., dispatchers received a report that a man, later identified as Robert Hoy, 69, had been shot in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the southwest Las Vegas valley, or Spring Valley.

Police tape lines the scene of a shooting that left one man dead in southwest Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon. (Ryan Matthey / KLAS)

Detectives investigating the shooting determined that the man, a retired LVMPD employee, was in his vehicle when Hoy parked directly behind the retired employee. Investigators say Hoy approached the retired employee’s vehicle with a firearm. The former LVMPD employee got out of his vehicle and fired at Hoy.

Hoy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the retired LVMPD employee should be released on the scene due to the evidence they obtained and the self-defensive nature of the shooting.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that the Clark County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine whether or not any charges will be filed. Anyone with information

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.