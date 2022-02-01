Charges dropped against man accused of hate crime against Asian business owner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anthony Dishari is no longer facing charges in a case that was labeled a hate crime. The case was dropped after surveillance video revealed evidence to the contrary.

Dishari, 36, was facing charges of battery and attempted robbery motivated by hate or bias and resisting a public officer. According to his arrest report, police said he yelled anti-Asian slurs at employees of a tea shop on S. Buffalo Drive and then attacked the owner outside the business and demanded the man’s gun.

The report said the business owner told police his gun never left his pocket. However, according to prosecutors, surveillance video showed the business owner pulling out the gun and firing a shot at Dishari.

There was also video footage that showed Dishari did not yell racial slurs inside the business as some employees had claimed to police.

The judge apologized to Dishari and dismissed the case without prejudice.