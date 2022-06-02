LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against a CCSD substitute teacher who was accused of showing a student a knife.

22-year-old Aaron Bronley was arrested last month for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property following an investigation at Shadow Ridge High School.

Bronley was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. It was unclear Thursday afternoon as to why prosecutors dropped the charges.

He was a substitute teacher in CCSD since February 2022.