Chapman building new auto facility near Boulder Highway and Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chapman Automotive Group Dodge Chrysler RAM is building a new sales and service facility at 3470 Boulder Highway, just south of Sahara Avenue.

A ceremony on Wednesday celebrated the start of the project as Agate Construction broke ground on the 6.7 acre site, which will have sales and showroom areas, a two story parts warehouse, a 30-bay service department, automated car wash tunnel, and a separate detailing building.

A unique element will be the high speed overhead doors in the service department.

A news release from Agate Construction notes that the previous facility, originally built in 1966, housed Las Vegas’ first and original Dodge dealership. Chapman Automotive Group purchased the dealership in 1989 and has serviced the Las Vegas community for more than 32 years.

John and Ted Chapman, CEOs, have committed to having first-rate facilities for their employees and clients throughout the franchise group of 20 dealerships.

The Henderson Chapman facility, originally built in 1998, recently completed a significant remodel, performed by Agate Construction.

Future improvements are planned for other Chapman locations in southern Nevada in the coming year.