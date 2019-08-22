Chaparral High School student arrested for robbery with deadly weapon, other charges following fight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Chaparral High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly fought and robbed other students, according to Clark County School District Police.

CCSDPD said everything unfolded Wednesday afternoon when two students were approached by two other students in the 3000 block of Cabana Drive, and a fight broke out. During the fight, one of the students pulled out a gun and robbed one of the students for his backpack.

According to school police, the incident did not happen on school property, but the next day the victim filed a report with CCSDPD. School police were able to identify the student, and they pulled him out of the classroom and arrested him.

He did not have the weapon on him, so they went to his house and got permission from his parents to search the home, and that is when they found a pistol.

The teen whose identity was not released because he’s a minor was transported to the juvenile detention center and charged. He faces the following charges:

Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery and a Minor in Possession of a Firearm

Police are still trying to I.D. the other teen suspect. All four kids involved are Chaparral High School students.