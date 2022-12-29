LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CHAP program is coming to an end, no longer accepting applications after Jan. 22 and following new eligibility requirements for additional help.

The program will shift to helping people facing eviction for failing to pay rent.

A news release from Clark County said CHAP provided $375 million in rental assistance to people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 70,000 households with low-income families, seniors and unemployed workers received help as they struggled to pay housing costs. Assistance for utility bills helped 60,000 households.

CHAP is short for the Clark County Cares Housing Assistance Program.

“The CHAP program was a critical resource and a lifeline for many who were facing substantial financial hardship during the pandemic,” Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said.

“Those efforts will continue as CHAP now transitions to focus on helping the most vulnerable populations maintain and secure affordable housing while Clark County seeks permanent housing solutions through Welcome Home, our community housing fund,” Gibson said. “I would encourage residents to understand the changing eligibility requirements for rental assistance going forward and to take the appropriate action as needed.”

Applications for the CHAP Emergency Rental Assistance Program will no longer be accepted as of Jan. 23, 2023. CHAP applications submitted by 11:50 p.m. PST on Jan. 22 will be processed under the current eligibility criteria.

New eligibility guidelines will direct funds to tenants facing eviction due to non-payment of rent. Starting Jan. 23, 2023, only households that fulfill certain qualifications will be considered for eligibility:

At least one member of a household is living on a fixed income (e.g., Social Security, VA benefits, or pensions).

Have experienced a rent increase within the 12-month period prior to the date of application.

Received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent.

Experienced a recent change in circumstances that has resulted in an inability to pay rent.

To apply for assistance, go to chap.clarkcountynv.gov. For information on an existing application, contact the CHAP Helpdesk at (702) 455-4071 or CHAPinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov. Due to the high-volume inquiries, response times may be longer than usual. Please allow for long wait times.