Changing boundaries of Clark County Commission districts set for public hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Redrawing boundary lines for commission districts based on new U.S. Census data will be the topic of a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 2, when the Clark County Commission meets.

The 10 a.m. meeting will take place at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

State law requires commission districts to be nearly equal in population. Rapid growth over the past decade has resulted in big variations in population across the county’s seven commission districts.

Commissioner Justin Jones’ District F is currently the largest with 365,567 residents while Commissioner William McCurdy II’s District D is the smallest with 287,626, according to a Clark County news release.

If each district had the same population, that figure would be 323,637 people. the county said.

Changing district boundaries can be politically charged, and public input is an important part of the process. New population numbers mean changes every 10 years.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the proceedings live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and at www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV, www.Twitter.com/ClarkCountyNV and https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live. One also may submit comments or questions to redistricting@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

The public has had two previous opportunities to comment, once on Oct. 4 and once on Oct. 19.