Changes coming to roadwork on north end of Strip during Resorts World grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People are excited for the grand opening of Resorts World! The road construction on the Las Vegas Strip in front of it? Not so much.

We are one week away from the long-anticipated grand opening of Resorts World. It is the first new property on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade. But if you have driven past it recently, it is not just the LED screens catching your eye; it is also the road construction out front.

There is a lot of work left to do, but Clark County officials say some changes are coming to accommodate next week’s grand opening.

Construction crews continue work on the north end of Las Vegas Boulevard. It is hard to miss, driving down that section of the Strip.

“Cones, signs, dirt,” tourist Lori Swift said.

Las Vegas local Justin Roze added, “Construction people in green. Big old trucks.”

The roadwork project has been going on for months, and it will not be completed before the June 24 grand opening of Resorts World.

“I’m definitely down to come back here to see some exciting shows, new venues, new restaurants,” tourist Bo Kim said.

Right now, traffic is usually limited to one or two lanes in each direction. But Clark County said in a statement, “In consideration of the opening of Resorts World and the busy Fourth of July weekend, the ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard near the new resort will have additional limits from June 24 through July 5 to lessen the impact on traffic around the area.”

That means southbound on the Boulevard, there will be no lane closures in front of Resorts World and at least two open travel lanes between Sahara Ave. and Spring Mountain Rd. Northbound on the Boulevard, there will be at least two lanes open, but that could go down to one lane during overnight work hours (2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.).

Regardless of the lane changes, pedestrians say they will still have to navigate the area with nuance, as the planned pedestrian bridge is not up yet.

“It’s crazy,” Swift said. “It’s difficult to cross, know where to cross and safely cross.”

Clark County officials say the roadwork is all meant to improve the area. And people say they believe the cones, construction and chaos will all be worth it in the end.

“The street is going to be way [smoother] because at first, it was bumpy,” Roze said.

The county also said in a statement, “The ongoing construction project began in December 2019 and is expected to be substantially complete in August. This project is the first of seven phases of work along Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signal and street lighting systems with Smart poles and enhanced median landscaping with LED lighting. Work on the next phase, which will largely by on the Boulevard between Russell Road and the 215, is expected to begin within several weeks.”