LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The odds of getting a license to operate a short-term rental in unincorporated Clark County might be stacked against you, but if you don’t apply you’ve got no chance at all.

Roughly 3,000 licenses will be available, and experts have said the number of short-term rentals already operating is thousands more than that.

The number of licenses was limited to “not more than 1% of housing in the county” when commissioners approved regulations in a June 21 vote.

When the county begins awarding licenses, an identification number assigned to each application will be used to randomly set the order that applications are processed.

The application process opens up Sept. 13 and runs through March 13. You can pick up an application and submit it in-person by appointment only, according to information released today by the county. Appointments for Sept. 13 and beyond can be scheduled starting on Sept. 6. You can also schedule an appointment online (www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/businesslicense/STR) or by phone: (702) 455-4321.

Apply online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/businesslicense/STR starting on Sept. 13.

Applications cannot be modified after they are submitted.

For more information, please email STR@ClarkCountyNV.gov or find the ordinance regulating short-term rentals here.