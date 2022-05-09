LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A news conference announcing a new partnership between the Indoor Football League (IFL), the Vegas Golden Knights, and The Dollar Loan Center will be held at the Center on Monday.

The Dollar Loan Center will host the IFL National Championship game in Henderson for the 2022-2024 seasons.

8 News Now will livestream this event at 1 p.m.

“We are thrilled to crown the IFL champion for the next three seasons at The Dollar Loan Center,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and Co-Chief Executive Officer Kerry Bubolz. “It is great to see yet another premier sporting event call the Las Vegas Valley home. The community has embraced the Vegas Knight Hawks and I know our fans will enjoy seeing the best of the IFL compete in our building.”

The Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship game will be played on August 13. The winner of the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference championship games will compete to be crowned winner of the 13th IFL Championship.

The event will be hosted by The Dollar Loan Center and will be attended by Governor Steve Sisolak and Henderson Mayor Debra March.

The Dollar Loan Center is located at 200 S. Green Valley Parkway.