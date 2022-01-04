Championship drone race, free Weezer concert set outside T-Mobile Arena Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A world championship drone race and a free concert by Grammy Award-winning band Weezer are scheduled outside T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

The events, part of the CES 2022 opening in Las Vegas, were announced on Tuesday morning.

Related Content CES begins in person on Wednesday

The drone event — the Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile — is the finale of the DRL World Championship Season, according to a news release. The race “on an outdoor course along the Las Vegas Strip” will feature the world’s best drone pilots, with drones reaching nearly 100 mph as they navigate large scale gates around the arena.

The race is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. No additional information about the concert is currently available.

“Twelve elite drone pilots will race identical, custom-built FPV (First Person View) Racer4 drones, lifting off from the Algorand Launch Pad, soaring through a magenta glowing T-Mobile Tower and spinning around a T-Mobile Tunnel, transforming the race into the most eye-catching technology demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip,” according to organizers.

The event is billed as a technology demonstration event as CES gets started.