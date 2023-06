LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The reigning Stanley Cup final winners’ quest to defend the NHL championship begins on Oct. 10.

The Golden Knights 2023-24 regular season schedule starts with a game against Seattle at T-Mobile Arena. Before that game, the Knights will raise the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship banner.

Additional highlights include a five-game homestand in January.

OCTOBER:

Tue. Oct. 10 vs. Seattle 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 12 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 14 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 17 vs. Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 19 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 at Chicago 5 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 24 vs. Philadelphia 8 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27 vs. Chicago 3 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 30 vs. Montreal 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Thu. Nov. 2 vs. Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 5 at Anaheim 5 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 8 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 10 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 14 at Washington 4 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 16 at Montreal 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 18 at Philadelphia 10 a.m.

Sun. Nov. 19 at Pittsburgh 3 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 22 at Dallas 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 25 vs. Arizona 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 27 at Calgary 6:30 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 28 at Edmonton 6 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 30 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Sat. Dec. 2 vs. Washington 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 4 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 6 at St. Louis 6 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 at Dallas 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 10 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 12 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 15 vs. Buffalo 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 17 vs. Ottawa 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 19 at Carolina 4 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 21 at Tampa Bay 4 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 at Florida 12 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 27 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 28 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

JANUARY:

Mon. Jan. 1 at Seattle 12 p.m. (Discover NHL Winter Classic®)

Thu. Jan. 4 vs. Florida 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 6 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 10 at Colorado 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 11 vs. Boston 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 15 vs. Nashville 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 18 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 20 vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 22 at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 23 at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 26 at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 27 at Detroit 4 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Tue. Feb. 6 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 8 at Arizona 6 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 12 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 17 vs. Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 19 at San Jose 1 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 20 vs. Nashville 7 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 22 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 24 at Ottawa 4 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 27 at Toronto 4 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 29 at Boston 4 p.m.

MARCH:

Sat. Mar. 2 at Buffalo 4 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 4 at Columbus 4 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 7 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 9 vs. Detroit 7 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 12 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 14 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 17 vs. New Jersey 12:30 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 19 vs. Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 21 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 23 vs. Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 25 at St. Louis 5 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 26 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 28 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 30 at Minnesota 12 p.m.

APRIL:

Tue. Apr. 2 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 5 at Arizona 7 p.m.

Mon. Apr. 8 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 10 at Edmonton 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 12 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 14 vs. Colorado 12:30 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 16 vs. Chicago 6:30 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 18 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.