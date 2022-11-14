LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The late Robin Leach always ended his show with “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” and he would be at home with the offering Wynn has announced for the upcoming Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. However, champagne and caviar are only the beginning of what is offered in this million-dollar experience.

Here is what is included in the $1 million price tag:

Four nights in an Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex

A Jeroboam of Dom Perignon at arrival

Exclusive access to Opening Ceremonies

Dinner for six at Delilah

VIP access to exclusive Wynn race week events

Six Wynn Elite tickets to Awakening

Golf, Spa treatments, and Salon reservations for six

Airport arrival and departure to and from the F1 Paddock

Lifetime membership in Private Access

Spending the night in the lap of luxury – check. The duplex is a 5,829 sq. ft., two-story, three-bedroom retreat with your own dining room, fitness room, and billiard room.

When you arrive at Wynn a Jeroboam of Dom Perignon and a selection of caviar will be waiting. If the term Jeroboam is new to you, not to worry, we also had to look it up. A Jeroboam is a 3 large liter bottle with the equivalent of four normal bottles. It is the fifth-largest bottle out of 14 sizes of champagne bottles. The largest is a Melchizedek, which holds approximately 40 normal bottles.

Opening ceremonies include access on a red carpet and a kick-off party that only invited guests can attend.

F1 weekend hotel prices

As of Monday, Nov. 14 Wynn has not released its prices for hotel rooms over the weekend of Nov. 16-19, 2023. Other hotels have released those prices and the cheapest rooms are going for hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.

MGM's rates are comparable to Caesars International. These companies and all hotels on the Las Vegas Strip use dynamic pricing, meaning the room rates can change minute-to-minute for the same day. Sometimes the change can be hundreds of dollars a night. The rates listed in the chart below are correct as of 10 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2022.

8 News Now is using the room rates for the lowest published rate and the average rate for race weekend. 8 News Now is also not taking into consideration resort fees.