Challenging CCSD school year comes to a close

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday is the final day of classes for the Clark County School District bringing an end to what has been one of the most unusual school years ever for the district.

Due to the pandemic, the school year started with distance-only learning which was a big shift for teachers, students, and families and the online learning presented some new challenges.

In March, schools transitioned into a hybrid model allowing students to be on campus part of the week, and spend the other part at home learning remotely. Students were also allowed to continue full remote learning, if they families chose that options.

Some students and teachers won’t have much time to rest. Free summer school starts Tuesday.