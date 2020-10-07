Challenge to AB4 ‘ballot harvesting’ provisions involves Sharron Angle group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A request to the Nevada Supreme Court to declare AB4 “illegal and unconstitutional” was filed last week.

The Writ of Mandamus was filed by the Election Integrity Project, Nevada, which includes former Nevada Assemblywoman and unsuccessful congressional candidate Sharron Angle.

The group objects to ballot harvesting, and challenges AB4 on the grounds that it made ballot harvesting legal as “a required component for mail-in ballots.”

Angle said, “The Nevada Supreme Court has an opportunity to make good law or bad law with their decision.”

She represents the organization, which claims to a watch dog group that operates as a “non-partisan non-profit group dedicated to fair

and honest elections.”

Courts recently dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign over AB4, in part because the suit claimed to represent voters.

Angle mounted unsuccessful challenges to Jim Gibbons in 2006 for a seat in the US House of Representatives, and in 2010, losing to Harry Reid following a surprising win in the Republican primary.