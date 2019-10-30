Chalk outlines pop up across town to promote pedestrian safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of chalk outlines drawn in the shape of a body have popped up across the Valley. The image shows a silhouette of a person laying on the street.

It’s part of a new campaign called Dusk To Dawn that aims to keep people safe.

“The whole idea was to have people go, ‘What is that? Why is it there?’ It’s not a Halloween prank. It’s not a joke. It’s very serious,” said Erin Breen, director of The Vulnerable Road Users Project. “That marking is there because someone lost their life there.”

“I see that, and I’m like, ‘Wow. Somebody got hit. Somebody really died right here’,” said resident Keyan Calbert.

It’s a jarring representation of an issue the city has tried to tackle for years: pedestrian fatalities.

“If you’re paying attention as you’re driving around town, you’re going to see these everywhere,” Breen said. “We need people to understand that these are lives that are being taken on our roads.”

Just this morning, two students were hit near Fort Apache and Ford after two cars collided.

“We’ve had 24 children hit by cars. This time last year, we were at 8,” Breen said.

The hope is that it will make people think twice before making a mistake.

“Any type of awareness is good awareness. We just need more,” said Michelle McCaiguem. “Be well aware that the cars out here do not care about us. They honestly don’t.”

Breen is expected to make an official announcement about the project on Monday.