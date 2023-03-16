LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Summerlin Library is hosting the “Chalk it Up!” art and music festival where locals can experience colorful works from several local artists along with other fun activities.

The festival will take place on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summerlin Library outdoor patio.

Festivities include 3D and chalk artists, live entertainment, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, still walkers, jugglers hands-on crafting, shadow puppet shows, a kids-only chalk zone, a tarot card reader, and the Chalk Art Awards ceremony.

Live performances include The Young Artists Orchestra of Las Vegas who will be presenting “The Music Box” and the Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko Drummers.

During the event, there will be an adult craft corner in the adult reference area of the library where attendees can make rock art, flower frames, and greeting cards.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information call (702)-507-3863 or click this link.