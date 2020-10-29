Chairwoman of Nevada Gaming Control Board resigns; Gov. Sisolak to announce replacement in ‘very near future’

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The head of the Nevada Gaming Control Board will soon be stepping down. On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced Sandra Douglass Morgan — the chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board — is resigning from her position to “pursue an exciting professional opportunity.”

Her last day will be November 6. Governor Sisolak said he will announce his selected appointment to fill Morgan’s vacant seat in the “very near future.”

“I will forever be grateful to Chairwoman Douglass Morgan for her hard work and dedication to the State,” Governor Sisolak said. “She will be greatly missed, but her leadership and ability to put together a talented team has left the State in a great position to fill the role with another accomplished individual.”

There are currently no details on what career move Morgan will be making.