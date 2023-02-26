LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads to Mt. Charleston were open Sunday after a winter storm warning one day earlier had an impact on travel from the Las Vegas valley to mountain areas.

But those hoping to get to snowy-white areas of the the mountain will need to attach chains or have snow tires, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

Either is required for State Routes 157 (Kyle Canyon Road), 156 (Lee Canyon Road) and 158 (Deer Creek Road), which connects Kyle and Lee Canyon roads in the mountains.

Travel on those roadways was difficult Saturday after heavy snowfall.

Go Mt. Charleston, the site’s official Twitter account, said Sunday morning the Spring Mountains Visitors Gateway is open and large crowds are expected.

The NDOT website showed no report from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including the scenic drive. Opening for the drive was delayed Friday morning because of ice and snow on the roadway.

Those headed out for some snow at Mt. Charleston, however, probably should get it done Sunday.

High winds and heavy snow are predicted for Monday with the wind chill values as low as 6 below, the National Weather Service said.