LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles caused minor injuries but clogged traffic in the southwest valley on Thursday morning.

All lanes have reopened after a vehicle crashed into a car stopped in line at a traffic light on westbound Flamingo Road at Jones Boulevard.

The driver in the initial collision has been arrested, suspected of impaired driving, according to Metro police.

Two people were taken to area hospitals, but police described their injuries as minor, and not life-threatening.

Metro police continue to work at the scene. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m., but all lanes reopened by about 6:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation District of Southern Nevada