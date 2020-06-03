CES will be in person in Las Vegas in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, will be held in-person and digitally in Las Vegas in January 2021.

CES is one of the largest conventions in Las Vegas and draws people from all over the world to see the latest in electronic technology. Dates for CES 2021 have not been released yet.

According to several technology publications, the Consumer Technology Association, who is behind the show, says there will be new health policies in place that include regular cleaning and sanitizing. Aisles and seats are also expected to be placed in a manner that increases distance between people. The CTA is also looking into doing temperature checks and urging people to wear a mask.

CES 2020 drew around 170,000 attendees.