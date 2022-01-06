CES smaller due to COVID-19 but plenty of new gadgets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS — CES 2022 reopened this year but it looks a bit different. Due to the pandemic, safety is taking a top priority at the convention.

Vaccinations are required to attend CES 2022 in person and some other changes have happened.

“The footprint of the show is a little smaller and we are taking a much more layered approach to security protocols and safety,” said Tina Anthony, CES spokesperson.

Even so, there are plenty of gadgets being displayed at the show including robots, electric trucks, and even a toothbrush that doesn’t require water.

More than a dozen tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and General Motors did pull out of in-person participation.

The show will also end on Friday, one day earlier than originally planned.