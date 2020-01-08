CES showcases the latest advances in technology for home entertainment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CES, the biggest convention of the year, is officially in full swing! The Consumer Electronics Show is a place where companies from all over the world can showcase hundreds of the newest high-tech tools.

Again, this year at CES, TV’s are front and center, including the Sero from Samsung.

“Our customers are mobile-centric, especially the younger ones, where they’re actually holding their phone while watching TV, and their phones are only 6 inches,” said Scott Cohen, senior manager of training, Samsung Electronics. “Why not share that up to a 43 inch, but the biggest problem is many people shoot videos in portrait mode, take pictures in portrait mode; it just doesn’t look right of a 43-inch TV.”

The Sero will be available soon in the United States, but the one thing consumers don’t have to wait for are 8K TVs. LG Electronics says its 8K OLED TVs have 100 million pixels.

“I challenge you; get as close as you can to the TV and try to find one of those hundred million pixels,” said Martin Valdez, National Product Trainer, LG Electronics. “It’s going to be pretty impossible; your nose may actually touch the screen.”

Speaking of screens: The virtual Visor from Bosch uses liquid crystal technology and is meant to replace traditional sun visors in cars.

Here’s how the Virtual Visor works. You’ll look into a camera; it’ll map your face, you just have to move around a little bit. And then if you look up here, the Virtual Visor is tracking where my eyes are and blocking them from the sun.”

“Whether you’re turning left or turning right, or if your head is moving, it automatically adjusts accordingly, and you never have to worry about getting hit by the sun again,” said Jason Zink, technical expert, Bosch

CES runs through Friday, Jan. 10.