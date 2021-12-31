CES scales back Las Vegas convention to 3 days as ‘safety measure’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CES will close a day early “as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES.”

A news release on Friday from the Consumer Technology Association in Arlington, Virginia, announced the change.

The show begins Wednesday, Jan. 5, and was scheduled to run through Saturday. It will now close on Friday.

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

The show saw many big-name tech companies including Microsoft and Google back out of in-person activities, opting instead for virtual connections at the show.

The show has been the biggest in Las Vegas for years, and 2,200 exhibitors are scheduled to exhibit this year.

The CES show’s return, along with the SEMA show in November, marked the return to big convention business in Las Vegas. Conventions help the economy in midweek, an important gap to fill between busy tourism weekends.