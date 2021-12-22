CES plans move forward despite cancelations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As COVID-19 cases increase again, so does the concern about CES, the biggest convention in Las Vegas, coming up in January.

This week, some companies decided to not to participate in-person due to safety concerns.

“I was dissapointed to see some companies pull out of CES, hopefully there wont be a lot more,” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said Wednesday.

According to Brian Gordon with Applied Analysis, the massive electronics industry show is a huge benefit to the local economy.

“The last 22 months have been a little bit different than our normal historical trend lines,” Gordon said. “It’s important for our tourism industry, and we’re hopeful that people will continue to visit Las Vegas.”

Those money spent surrounding the show translate into jobs. A fact that is critical for Las Vegas since about a third of the overall jobs in Southern Nevada are tied directly to the travel and tourism industry.

“There are going to be some setbacks as we move along,” Gordon said. “But you know, to date, I think the overall recovery has been much better than most of us had expected when we were sitting here in march of 2020.”

CES planners said they are going ahead with the show with over 2,100 exhibitors.

CES set to begin on Wednesday, January 5 through Saturday, January 8 with vaccine and mask requirements.

On Wednesday, the consumer technology association released a statement indicating there have been 42 exhibitor cancellations over the past week. This includes Twitter, Amazon, and others.

However, there were also 60 new exhibitors added for the in-person event.