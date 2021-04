LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Consumer Electronics Show announced Wednesday that it will return to Las Vegas in 2022 and will offer its show in-person and on digital.

The show was held in January 2021 but it was an all-digital show due to the pandemic.

The annual global tech show that draws thousands from around the world is the biggest trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The show features the latest technology in products and services.