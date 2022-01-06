CES Day 3: Las Vegas loop experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Consumer Electronics Show is still making its way through the latest tech gadgets on display but Thursday, Rich DeMuro explores another dazzling technology display, the Las Vegas loop.

The Vegas loop, it’s just under two miles, but it’s a tunnel system built underground by Elon Musk’s Boring company.

Eventually, the company plans to expand the Vegas Loop to 29 miles, but right now, you just have a choice of two places at the convention center. You can go to the west station or the south station. This is a 45-minute walk but now just 2 minutes.