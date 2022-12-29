LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A change in Covid testing rules has been made by the company that runs the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) “CES will also require exhibitors and attendees traveling from China, Macao or Hong Kong and arriving in the US on Jan. 1-4 to provide at CES badge pick up a negative COVID-19 test, taken within the last 48 hours.”

This change is in addition to CES following U.S. travel protocols “that as of Jan. 5, travelers to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test to their airline before boarding.”

CES will be providing Covid testing upon arrival in Las Vegas in the south hall of the convention center at no cost.