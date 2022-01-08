CES attendance smaller in Las Vegas as COVID case surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Attendance at this year’s CES show in Las Vegas fell more than 75% compared to previous years, organizers announced Friday.

More than 40,000 people attended the multi-day event on the Strip, the Consumer Technology Association said on the show’s closing day.

That accounts for about a 77% drop compared to past years when more than 170,000 people attended the event.

Health protocols were put in place for in-person attendance, including proof of vaccination, required masking indoors, testing and social distancing measures.

The show will also end on Friday, one day earlier than initially planned.

More than a dozen tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and General Motors, did pull out of in-person participation.

CES 2023 will return next January.