LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ largest convention CES 2024 is now open. The Consumer Electronics Show has all the new tech items coming to the market.

It’s expected 130,000 people will attend the trade show which includes 4,000 exhibitors who will be showing off the latest technology. One of the main themes is sustainability when it comes to homes and cars.

“AI is huge. We’re looking to have huge growth in digital health, automotive, robotics, gaming, and so much more,” said CTA Carolyn Posner, senior communications manager.

Attendees will also see the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV, a Yarbo Yard Robot that uses AI to guide it and groom the yard, and an Ember Tumbler which is a battery-powered tumbler that keeps your drink at the perfect temperature.

The trade show is not open to the public.