LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ biggest convention starts Wednesday when CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, which is an annual tech industry event, opens.

In recent years, the show has expanded beyond audio and video to include automotive, digital health, smartphones, wearables and other technologies.

CES is hoping to look more like it did before the coronavirus pandemic. The show footprint is expected to be 70% larger than it was in 2022 with exhibitors from 140 different countries. There are expected to be more than 100,000 people attending the convention which means hotels will be busy and restaurants will be packed.

“When people come to town they always get the package deal with travel agencies that they will take them to different restaurants in town, to different spots to eat with tour buses,” Shannon Yang a board member with AAPI Nevada Chamber said.

Due to concerns about the COVID numbers in China, CES is following government guidelines and is requiring a negative COVID test for attendees from China, Hong Kong and Macao.

Good Day Las Vegas will be featuring some of the latest technology over the next few days.

The convention runs from Jan. 5 – 8.