CES 2022 to require proof of vaccination from attendees, exhibitors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Consumer Technology Association announced it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for its CES 2022 convention in Las Vegas.

The convention, which will include more than 1,000 companies featuring their products, will be held from Jan. 5 – 8, 2022. All attendees and exhibitors will need to show proof of being vaccinated in order to attend.

According to the CES website, “Las Vegas opened its doors to tradeshows in June and we’ve have been adapting our plans based on new and evolving information for events.”