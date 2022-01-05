CES 2022 returns to in-person convention amid COVID case surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CES 2022 is marking its in-person return, after last year’s switch to a virtual convention.

The event comes as omicron case numbers surge across the country and thousands of flight cancellations continue.

This year, CES attendees must show proof of vaccination, masks are required inside and testing is highly encouraged.

Organizers say 2,200 exhibitors are confirmed with tens of thousands of people expected to attend the three-day event.

Convention attendees such as Jan Moberg who is visiting from Norway shared some of the COVID protocols.

“We get the quick test kits, a couple that we should use ourselves. But I feel very secure in there, there is a mask mandate, it’s not a problem,” said Moberg.

In 2019, there were 4,400 exhibitors and about 182,000 attendees.

CES 2020, was the last in-person show, which took place weeks before the COVID shutdown.

The event will be closing one day early, ending on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES.