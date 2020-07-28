CES 2021 will not be in Las Vegas, moves to all-digital show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s largest, will move to an all-digital show after announcing it will not be in Las Vegas in January 2021.

The Consumer Technology Association sent an email to attendees on Tuesday morning which said the show scheduled in Las Vegas for Jan. 6-9, 2021 would be an all-digital experience and “connecting exhibitors, customers, though leaders and media from around the world.”

Last year’s convention drew 170,000 attendees and more than 4,400 exhibiting companies.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possibly to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Sharpiro, president and CEO of CTA.

CES does plan to return to Las Vegas in 2022 as a combined physical and digital show.