CES 2021 plans underway, tech show to be held in Las Vegas and streamed online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Consumer Technology Association (CES) has announced that CES 2021 planning is in full swing. They are committed to bringing the most influential tech event in the world to Las Vegas from January 6-9, 2021.

They plan to convene the technology industry, both physically in Las Vegas and digitally online to help industry professionals network and reach their business goals.

The date is set for #CES2021. Sign up to receive a notification when registration opens https://t.co/NqlwIuFOPh pic.twitter.com/iROKlANB1r — CES (@CES) March 2, 2020

While the technology show is expected to be smaller next year, many of the world’s leading tech brands are confirmed to showcase the latest technologies in Las Vegas.

CES will be announcing the tech leaders and luminaries who are scheduled to speak on CES stages in 2021.

Many are facing new decisions and taking extra precautions when it comes to attending conferences, conducting business, and traveling to meetings.

The Consumer Technology Association is preparing as well with CES 2021 registration launching later in the fall. Here are some of their upcoming plans:

What’s new for CES 2021

You can find information on the CES website about new sanitization, social distancing, medical aid plans to keep show attendees safe and secure, with health as a priority. Updates will be posted to keep future attendees informed.

The show’s reach will be expanded by making more content available digitally.

A wide selection of content will be live-streamed for CES 2021, along with many other engaging digital and virtual opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with the world’s leading technology innovators, thought leaders, and policymakers.

What CES 2021 will be talking about

Technology has played a pivotal role in society over the past few months. At CES 2021, among topics covering the entire tech ecosystem, CES will discuss some of the pressing topics of today, including:

Tech Battling Pandemics: The technology industry has come together in the face of adversity, CES will highlight how tech companies have contributed during the pandemic.

The technology industry has come together in the face of adversity, CES will highlight how tech companies have contributed during the pandemic. Smart and Resilient Cities: CES and the World Bank Group are calling on the tech community to help cities in developing countries build resilience to disasters such as COVID-19. Attendees will learn more about the Global Tech Challenge and can submit their solutions. At CES 2021, they will showcase and discuss solutions that solve public challenges in areas such as transportation, public safety, energy, and infrastructure.

CES and the World Bank Group are calling on the tech community to help cities in developing countries build resilience to disasters such as COVID-19. Attendees will learn more about the Global Tech Challenge and can submit their solutions. At CES 2021, they will showcase and discuss solutions that solve public challenges in areas such as transportation, public safety, energy, and infrastructure. Digital Health: The use of telemedicine solutions has grown rapidly in recent months. At CES 2021, we will again bring together health tech innovators and medical professionals to highlight the latest in health care solutions.

Speak at CES 2021

Particularly in challenging times, diverse voices across industries help inspire innovation and thought leadership. CES 2021 will be making a call for speakers and welcome you to submit an application. Stay tuned for updates at CES.tech.

Las Vegas recently began reopening for business and hotels are implementing comprehensive plans for health and safety.

CES is working closely with the Las Vegas community and event industry associations to ensure plans follow the recommendations of public health experts and standards set by the federal, state, and local governments.