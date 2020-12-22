CES 2021 iHeartMedia session to feature singers Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, hosted by Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest will moderate a discussion on how iHeartMedia and top artists are reimagining entertainment in a COVID-world

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first all-digital CES® 2021 tradeshow, running Jan. 11 through 14, 2021, will feature an iHeartMedia conference session on how technology has enabled some of today’s hottest artists to continue to introduce new music and immersive experiences for their fans during the pandemic.

You might have heard of her. @iHeartMedia is bringing @billieeilish to #CES2021 for an exclusive performance, available only to registered CES attendees. pic.twitter.com/SKJI4yu2um — CES registration is now open (@CES) December 21, 2020

The session will be hosted by the nationally-syndicated on-air host, TV personality and producer Ryan Seacrest, featuring singers Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, who will deliver a special performance

Get ready to levitate at #CES2021.@iHeartMedia will host a fireside chat with @DUALIPA and @RyanSeacrest on how top artists are reimagining entertainment. pic.twitter.com/CGg34DGQa8 — CES registration is now open (@CES) December 21, 2020

Live music venues and studios may have been forced to close their doors during the pandemic, but iHeartMedia and innovative artists are using technology to redefine the experience and deliver music to their fans in new ways.

Registered CES 2021 attendees can tune in on Jan. 12, 2021 at 4 p.m.

“As we have reimagined CES 2021 we are thrilled to welcome Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Ryan Seacrest to the stage,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA.

“ iHeartMedia has been a driving force with using technology to create immersive music experiences for consumers. Our session with these artists will explore the art of the possible and the transformation that is happening in the entertainment industry,” added Chupka.

“iHeartMedia has always taken pride in our ability to bring artists and fans together, but when the pandemic hit we had to get even more creative,” said Tom Poleman Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia.

“At a time when all of us are searching for ways to feel connected with the music and artists we love while remaining safe, we’re proud to have pushed the limits of technology to innovate and create intimate experiences for music fans nationwide, whether it’s taking our entire roster of iHeartRadio nationally-recognized events virtual or creating one-of-kind shows meant to inspire and support millions of Americans,” added Poleman.