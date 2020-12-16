CES 2021 keynote speakers, Innovation Award honorees, and program updates for first all-digital show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Leaders from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® made major CES 2021 show announcements on Dec. 15, including keynote speakers, Innovation Award honorees, and conference program updates.

CES 2021 kicks off January 11-14, 2021.

CES DIGITAL VENUE

Audiences will experience the all-digital CES through the digital venue, the online platform created with technology partner Microsoft.

A preview of the digital venue was shared so viewers could get a closer look at what they will experience, and how it will foster collaboration, engagement, and connections.

The digital venue will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.

Registration is now open for the all-digital #CES2021 https://t.co/Hri2xZ51Yw pic.twitter.com/zMtUXaE4Tc — CES registration is now open (@CES) December 3, 2020

Access to the digital venue and on demand content will be available through Feb. 15, 2021.

The CES 2021 scheduled is as follows:

Jan. 11: Exclusive Media Day press conferences and Verizon keynote

Jan. 12-13: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming

Jan. 14: CES Partner Programming

“CES 2021 will be making history, with our first all-digital show,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

“This new experience will feature more than 1000 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech, and beyond . Technology will move us forward and CES 2021 will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow,” added Shapiro.

CTA ANNOUNCES CES 2021 INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREES

Today, CTA announced the CES® 2021 Innovation Awards honorees, including those products recognized as Best of Innovation.

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories.

The honorees receive global recognition from industry leaders and media who use the CES Innovation Awards to identify outstanding products, upcoming trends and how companies are using technology to change lives for the better.

KEYNOTES AND CONFERENCE SESSIONS

CTA announced that Best Buy CEO, Corie Barry will be joining the keynote line-up for a conversation with Fortune CEO, Alan Murray. Barry will discuss her vision for the future of tech, leading through the pandemic, and why diversity and inclusion is good for business.

View the featured speakers page to see the full line-up of CES2021 speakers.

CONFERENCE SESSIONS

In addition to the keynote program, CES 2021 will offer over 100 conference sessions. CTA also announced the conference session “Privacy and Trust with Amazon, Google and Twitter.”

Privacy and trust remain central to the future of consumer technology.



Experts from Amazon, Google and Twitter will discuss the path forward at #CES2021 pic.twitter.com/SU801k6uq9 — CES registration is now open (@CES) December 15, 2020

Speakers will be:

Keith Enright, Chief Privacy Officer, Google

Damien Kieran, Chief Privacy Officer, Twitter

Anne Toth, Director, Alexa Trust, Amazon Alexa

LIVE ANCHORS

To help navigate the show, CTA announced that a live anchor desk will be part of CES 2021, featuring familiar faces from the tech media world.

This “central command” will help attendees navigate the digital experience, hear the latest news and view interviews on critical tech topics.

Featured anchors:

Justine Ezarik (iJustine) – Host + Tech Content Creator

Rich DeMuro – Tech reporter for KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles

Naomi Kyle – Actress, Producer, and host of Star Trek’s The Ready Room on CBS

Brian Tong – Tech Host & Content Creator

“CES 2021 will be a collaborative experience, encouraging connections between audiences and exhibitors from around the world,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA.

SHOW EXHIBITORS

Exhibitors for CES 2021 include tech giants such as Canon, Hisense, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips, Sony, Samsung Electronics, TCL and Voxx, as well as non-traditional tech companies including Bridgestone, Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge, John Deere, L’Oréal and Procter & Gamble.

“We threw out the playbook and decided to not just recreate CES online– but to reimagine it. The digital transformation of our industry has given us an opportunity to reach an even larger, global audience and create new experiences for this year and beyond,” added Chupka.

For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will continue to provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates.