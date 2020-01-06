CES 2020 unveils new tech trends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Companies from all over the world are in Las Vegas for CES which is showcasing the newest high-tech products.

It’s the world’s largest gathering for the latest in high-tech products. This is where the latest innovations are introduced to the marketplace. This year, there’s a big emphasis on wearable technology and virtual reality. companies from more than 160 countries are represented at the convention.

It’s not open to the public, but 8 News Now will be giving a behind-the-scenes look.