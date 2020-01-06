Breaking News
LIVE: Crash on US 95 near Lake Mead

CES 2020 unveils new tech trends

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Companies from all over the world are in Las Vegas for CES which is showcasing the newest high-tech products.

It’s the world’s largest gathering for the latest in high-tech products. This is where the latest innovations are introduced to the marketplace. This year, there’s a big emphasis on wearable technology and virtual reality.        companies from more than 160 countries are represented at the convention.

It’s not open to the public, but 8 News Now will be giving a behind-the-scenes look.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories