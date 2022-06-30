LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As more people head out of town for the summer, empty houses can become easy targets for thieves, so Metro Police shared tips on how to keep property safe while families are away.

“It’s pretty startling,” a robbery victim told 8 News Now. “And it’s certainly frightening.”

The victim, who asked to stay anonymous, said her house in Summerlin was broken into while she was on vacation.

“The feeling walking into your bedroom,” she recalled. “And seeing your windows open and broken into.”

Thousands of dollars worth of her things were stolen, including jewelry, family heirlooms, and a registered gun.

LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said anyone can become a target, so it is important to take precautions when you head out of town.

“When it comes to property burglary,” Hadfield explained. “A lot of times it’s people looking for opportunity.”

Hadfield shared a few tips on how to keep people’s homes and property safe this summer.

First, ask your neighbors to keep an eye on your property and look for anything suspicious, including unknown people and vehicles.

“The best way to prevent crime in your neighborhood,” Hadfield explained. “Is to have an aware neighborhood.”

He also said to make sure your home looks lived in while you are away. Hadfield even suggested investing in lights that turn off and on with a timer.

The most important tip of all, do not post online and advertise that you are out of town.

The woman who spoke with 8 News Now said she thought she did everything right, but her family still got hit.

“If these criminals want to get in, and they have a window of time to do so,” she said. “They are going to do it.”

She wants others to know this can happen to anyone, no matter where you live.

“I don’t know where and how to feel safe now,” she said.

Hadfield also suggested getting home video surveillance since it is helpful in robbery investigations.

If your home does get robbed, it is important to call the police right away and not touch any places where fingerprints or DNA could be.