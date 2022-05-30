Governor Steve Sisolak paid his respects on Memorial Day.

He spoke during a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“Today we honor and pay tribute to those who sacrificed everything.” he said, “I want to recognize the family and friends of our fallen service members.”

Memorial Day takes on a different meaning for service members and their families.

Helena Lukac recalls losing her son John Lukac while he was serving overseas. “18 marines were sitting in a truck when a suicide bomber came out from behind a bridge and hit their truck,” she said, ” and my son was sitting on the side.” He died at the young age of 19 in 2004. He paid the ultimate sacrifice, and she came to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery to remember him.

Sean Schmitt is from VFW post 12093 in Centennial Hills and says the post was named after John Lukac and now his family is part of theirs. “By naming the post John Lukac we get to share that with them and he lives forever through us.”