‘Cereal Killerz Kitchen’ among many new businesses coming to Centennial Hills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centennial Hills area is developing new homes and businesses quickly.

The finishing touches are being put on “Cereal Killerz Kitchen” in the Oso Blanca Pavilion. It is joining other businesses including goodyear tires, a nail salon, and various restaurants.

Owners Chris and Jessica Burns expanded to the northwest to appeal to families in neighborhoods.

“With all the houses in the neighborhood, and all the new growth you know we have a lot of opportunity,” said Chris Burns.

Right now, other commercial developments are moving forward within the pavilion.

Amanda Winchell lives in the area and has noticed the changes.

“This area has boomed over the last two to three months, all the way into Skye Canyon,” Winchell said.

Also, The Cereal Killerz Kitchen is hiring! Check out this poster to apply 👇🏼 @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/pP1tGGFZEP — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) June 25, 2020

Cereal Killerz Kitchen offers more than 100 kinds of cereal,10 different milks, and many toppings. These cereals are combined into iced coffees and milkshakes.

“It really brings it back to their childhood, all the good memories we had growing up,” said Chris Burns “It’s kind of something everyone can relate to.”

For families in Centennial Hills, having more options close to home is saving them time and money.

“We don’t have to leave our neighborhood to find places like this anymore,” Winchell said. “It’s just a couple of blocks from our house which is great.”

Chris and Jessica hope to expand Cereal Killerz Kitchen to other growing parts of Las Vegas, including the southwest. The Cereal Killerz Kitchen in Centennial Hills is projected to open by the second week of July.