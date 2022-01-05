Cepeda selected as president of CCSD Board of School Trustees for 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Trustee Irene A. Cepeda has been selected to lead the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees in 2022.

The board elected officers during a public meeting on Wednesday. Cepeda takes over leadership from District G Trustee Linda P. Cavazos.

Cepeda played a central role in the move to bring back CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. She initially voted with the majority, but requested a new vote that erased that action on Nov. 18. Her vote was the swing vote in the decision that brought Jara back.

“The last two years have been challenging for our staff, students, and their families as we have navigated the education landscape during the pandemic,” Cepeda said.

“Embarking on this new chapter as board president, one of my first responsibilities will be looking at ways to heal the divisions within the board. In order to provide the community and Superintendent Jara our support and dedication, the board must focus on student outcomes by closing learning gaps and improving performance as we support the actionable goals laid out in the Focus: 2024 Strategic Plan,” she said.

Cepeda represents District D.

District C Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales was selected as board vice president, and District E Trustee Lola Brooks will serve as clerk.