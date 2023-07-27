LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking for work, you want your resume to stand out.

That can be a challenge when it’s not a person sorting through the information but Artificial Intelligence.

Jeremy Schiff, the CEO of Recruitbot, has tips for what you should and should not do.

Here’s how he said it works:

“It sort of crawls all the information on the web, and tries to find anything that might be relevant to a person,” Schiff explained. “You know how Netflix recommends a movie similar to movies that you like, we do the same thing with people so you can go and find similar people to the roles people are trying to hire.”

With that background, he knows what resumes will get through and which ones will not.

He said you need to make it really easy for the computer to understand if you are relevant or not.

Using weird job titles or a strangely formatted resume makes it harder for the machines to understand if you are really relevant.

Keep that part simple and straightforward.

He added that you can elaborate where you are flushing out what you’ve done and accomplished.

“Make sure job titles and education and skills are standardized, but make sure your experience and that sort of stuff is where you can shine and differentiate yourself.”

Don’t forget to custom-tailor your cover letter to highlight the background you have that pertains to the particular job you are applying for.

He adds a lot of hiring nowadays is happening proactively on the company side. If a company reaches out to you, he said you’ve already won half the battle in your search because that means AI has already determined you could be a good fit.

To find out more about how Jeremy’s company works, here is the link.